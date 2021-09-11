From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Worried by the negative impact of Cholera, President of Rotary Club District 9125, Kubwa Gateway, RTN Chimezie Ojiabo, has promised to provide boreholes and healthcare centres, to address the scourge in some communities in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Ojiabo, who made the commitment Saturday in Abuja after his investiture as the 7th president, added that his administration would also prioritise basic education and literacy.

‘We have been charged to increase our impact and expand our reach. I am fully committed to pursuing this charge,’ he said.

‘In furtherance of this commitment, my club and I have mapped out various service projects in the seven areas of focus of rotary which included disease prevention and treatment, water and sanitation, maternal and child health, basic education and literacy, targeted at impacting positively on the lives of the people especially those in our adopted community.

‘Our adopted community is challenged in all areas of human needs. But her greatest challenge is in the twin areas of potable water and health facility.

‘The need to intervention in these areas especially potable water has become an emergency in view of the resurgence of cholera and other water-borne diseases in the Federal Capital Territory.

‘In the area of health facility, not even a health centre of a nursery category (if there is anything like that) is available in the community or within their immediate neighbourhood.

‘In addition to these two projects, we have mapped out other projects like carrying out medical outreach that will target mostly children, pregnant women and the early.’

He called on fellow Rotarians to show kindness by contributing generously to the projects.

‘To achieve these goals we hope and rely on your acts of benevolence and charity. I am therefore passionately soliciting for your support to help us raise the fund that will make these goals achievable,’ he said.

