From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), yesterday, reported Cholera outbreak in the nation’s capital.

Addressing newsmen, acting Secretary, Health and Human Services, Mohammed Kawu, said as at June 23, no fewer than seven deaths and 91 suspected cases have so far been recorded.

While explaining that the outbreak in the rainy season could be as a result of the leaching of sewage into drinking waterways or from contamination of food matters by bacteria, he said 50 percent of the cases if not treated could lead to death.

“From May 2021, FCT began to receive reports of sporadic cases of gastro-enteritis in some communities in FCT namely Wassa community (IDPs camp), Dei Dei, Zuba community, Shenagun and Kubwa, drawn from three area councils in the FCT of Abuja Municipal, Bwari and Gwagwalada councils in the FCT.

“As at June 23, a total of 91 suspected cases have so far been enlisted with seven deaths in Municipal and no Death in Gwagwalada and Bwari Area Councils. Out of these, three of the cases tested positive for Cholera using the Rapid Diagnostic Test kit,” he said.

He, however, assured residents that the Health and Human Service Secretariat through the Public Health has intensified surveillance in the communities and health facilities have also directed the councils to do the same respectively.

He said: “We have prepositioned some Rapid Diagnostic Test kits, drugs and consumables in some of our health facilities that have reported cases and we are in the process of distributing these commodities to the remaining health facilities, including some key primary health facilities.”

He disclosed that community sensitisation on preventive measures is ongoing.

He, however, urged FCT residents to report any case of diarrhoea disease to the nearest health facility or the department of public health.