From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said on Monday that death from Cholera has risen to 1,178 as of August 8.

It said that a total of 37,819 suspected cases have been reported from 23 states since the beginning of 2021. The states are; Benue, Delta, Zamfara, Gombe, Bayelsa, Kogi, Sokoto, Bauchi, Kano, Kaduna, Plateau, Kebbi, Cross River, Niger, Nasarawa, Jigawa, Yobe, Kwara, Enugu, Adamawa, Katsina, Borno, Taraba and FCT.

NCDC in its weekly epidemiological report explained that of the reported cases since the beginning of the year, 26 per cent are aged 5- 14 years, and of all suspected cases, 51 per cent are males and 49 per cent are females.

It also confirmed that there has been a decrease in the number of new cases in the last two weeks. It said that Bauchi (773), Niger (284), Zamfara (253) and Katsina (217) accounted for 78.1 per of 1,956 cases reported in the last two weeks (30 and 31)

It added that since the beginning of the year, a total of 1,938 samples have been collected with positive cases as follows – 277 Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) positive only; 82 culture-positive; 359 RDT and culture positive. The test positivity rate (TPR) for laboratory confirmation by culture was 23 per cent.”

Meanwhile, in the reporting week (31), NCDC said that 10 states reported 774 suspected cases -Zamfara (218), Jigawa (136), Kebbi (100), Niger (99), Katsina (97), Yobe (60), Sokoto (43), Kano (15), Kogi (4) and Adamawa (2), and of this, there were 16 confirmed cases from Yobe (14), Niger (1) and Kebbi (1).

It added that there were 30 deaths from Niger (10), Katsina (8), Jigawa (6), Kebbi (2), Kogi (2), Sokoto (1) and Zamfara (1) States with CFR of 3.9 per cent, and no new state reported cases in epidemic week 31.

A total of 770 suspected cases were also reported this week representing a 34 per cent decrease compared to 1,162 suspected cases recorded in week 30.