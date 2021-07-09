From Gyang Bere, Jos

No fewer than 14 persons have reportedly died and 953 persons ravaged as cholera outbreak hit Plateau State.

It was gathered that 910 persons, who were rushed to various hospitals in the state were treated and discharged, while 29 others are still receiving treatment in various Health facilities in the state.

Commissioner for Health in Plateau, Dr Nimkong Lar, made the disclosure in Jos, at the end of the State Executive Council meeting, held at New Government House, Jos.

He said the disease, which was previously recorded in Jos North Local Government, later spread to 13 local government areas, requiring concerted efforts to address.

Lar noted that the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) was in the state to lend support in tracking the outbreak of the disease. The commissioner advised Plateau residents to be conscious of their sources of water and ensure good and proper hygiene within and outside their homes.

He urged them to avoid taking fruits whose sources are not known to them, so that they would not fall victims.

It was observed that residents of the state now avoid taking certain perishable fruits such as Mangoes and pawpaw, among several others.

