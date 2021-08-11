From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Kaduna State government said the number of deaths from cholera disease has risen from 60 earlier in the month to 75 as at August 8.

Commissioner for Health, Yakubu Nuhu Danja, at press conference, yesterday, 1, 534 cases were recorded across 25 of the 34 local government areas.

He said with 384 cases, Funtua Local Government Area recoded the highest number of infection, followed by Sabuwa Local Government Area with 232 cases and Kafur Local Government Area with 215 cases.

He said 67 per cent of the cases were persons of 15 years, while three cases were under one year, and of all reported suspected cases, 53 per cent were males.

He said medical supply kits and other consumables had been distributed to the affected communities for management of the disease.

Danja, however, complained that insecurity situation in parts of the state had tended to hinder access to certain areas for contact search and tracing.

Meanwhile, in Adamawa State, no fewer than 13 suspected cholera cases were recorded, according to Commissioner of Health and Human Services, Prof. Abdullahi Isa.

Isa who disclosed this in Yola yesterday when he give updates on cholera situation in the state said three cases were confirmed to be positive, while 10 were found negative.

“On June 30, 2021, a confirmed case of cholera was reported in Gogora community of Girei LGA following PCR testing at the NCDC laboratory in Abuja. Subsequently, suspected cases were reported in Yola South and Yola North local government areas which turned out to be negative after test. We thank God no single death was recorded and all the victims were treated,’’ Isa said.

He said following the development, a standing cholera treatment centre was established by the ministry at the state Specialists Hospital, Yola.

He said ambulances and supply of commodities have since commenced through both government and private partners to drive the response effectively.

The commissioner said cholera cases had declined in the state, but warned that transmission risk factors such as poor environmental hygiene may trigger the spread of the disease.

