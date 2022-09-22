From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Ten people have died from a Cholera outbreak in Gombe State, according to the state officials. The outbreak, which was first declared in 2021, has continued to claim more lives following sporadic cases that are being recorded in the state.

This was disclosed by the Executive Secretary (ES) of the Gombe State Primary Health Care Development Agency (GSPHCDA) Dr Abdulrahaman Shuaibu, at a press briefing on Thursday in Gombe.

He explained that the 10 deaths were recorded between June and September 2022.

“You may be aware that in 2021 there was an outbreak of Cholera in Gombe State and across 35 other States or the Federation. From the month of June through December of that period we recorded 3 outbreaks of cholera where a total 2373 cases were recorded,” he said.

“This year, from 30th of June, 2022 we have had sporadic cases of cholera in Balanga Local Government Area (LGA) and because of the preparedness and prompt response, it has been largely subdued without escalation.”

He added that with the continued rainfall which resulted in flooding in parts of the state has resulted into cases of cholera outbreaks in eight wards across Balanga, Yamaltu/Deba, Nafada, Funakaye, and Gombe LGAs.

According to the ES, as part of majors being taken to curtail the outbreak, the State Ministry of Health has initiated Public Health Actions for the prevention and control of the disease. “As of 20th September 2022 there is an increase number of cases in Gombe State, 236 cases have been line listed so far,” he said.

Dr Shuaibu stated that cholera can be prevented by the use of clean water, and the consumption of hygienically prepared meals, particularly uncooked food. personal hygiene and environmental sanitation are also proven preventive measures as he urged residents in the state to take note and prevent further spread of the disease.

“The Commissioner for Health has activated an Incident Management System for control of cholera at the PHEOC, 13 Cholera Treatment Units have been established across the 5 LGAs of the State for management of cases free of charge,” he said.

He added that the commissioner has also directed a house-to-house sensitization and distribution of water treatment tablets in affected communities as well as the decontamination of affected wells and boreholes in the communities. “Active surveillance presently going on across all LGAs,'” he said.