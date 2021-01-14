From Rose Ejembi Makurdi

No fewer than 14 persons have died and 25 others hospitalised following a cholera outbreak in Guma and Agatu local government areas of Benue State.

Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Joseph Ngbea, disclosed this at the end of the weekly State Executive Council meeting held in Makurdi, yesterday.

Ngbea said of the number, 10 died in Abinci community of Guma Local Government Area while four others died in Agatu LGA adding that 25 of the victims had been successfully treated in the state since the outbreak.

He urged people to remain calm as the state government had taken steps to contain the spread of the disease with the deployment of drugs and medical personnel to the affected areas to provide treatment for the victims.

“As we speak, aside the medical personnel, we have also supplied consumables and drugs to the affected areas in line with the directive of Governor Samuel Ortom to ensure the speedy treatment of all those infected.

He revealed further that the Governor had also directed the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, (BSUTH) to provide additional 10 bed spaces to take care of those infected.

“This is a common problem across the country at this time of the year so we appeal to everyone to be sure of the source of water we consume and if not sure please ensure that you treat your water before drinking.” Ngbea however enjoined the people to complement the efforts of the government by always see to it that they get their drinking water from safe sources as well as ensure proper treatment of the water before drinking to nip the disease in the bud.”