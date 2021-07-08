From Gyang Bere, Jos

No fewer than 14 persons were reportedly killed and 953 persons ravaged as cholera outbreak hits Plateau State.

It was gathered that 910 persons who were rushed to various hospitals in the state were treated and discharged while 29 others are still receiving treatment in various Health facilities in the state.

Commissioner for Health in Plateau , Dr Nimkong Lar disclosed this in Jos at the end of the State Executive Council meeting, held at New Government House Jos.

He said the disease, which was previously recorded in Jos North Local Government, later spread to 13 local Government areas, requiring concerted efforts to address.

Hon. Lar noted that the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) was in the state to lend support in tacking the outbreak of the disease.

The Commissioner advised Plateau residents to be conscious of their sources of water and ensure good and proper hygiene within and outside their homes.

He urged them to avoid taken fruits that the source is not known to them so that they will not fall victims.

It was observed that residents of the State have avoid taken certain perishable fruits such as Mangoes, pawpaw among several others.

