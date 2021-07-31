From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

No fewer than 186 people have lost their lives to cholera in recent months in Kano, the state Ministry of Health has disclosed.

The state Epidemiologist and Incident Manager of the Emergency Operation Centre (EOC), Dr. Basheer Lawan Muhammad, told the media that incident of the disease is highly noticeable in 41 local government areas of the state

He however noted that prompt and proactive steps taken by the state government brought it under control.

According to him, between March 9 and July 30, 2021, about 5, 536 cases of cholera were recorded.

He added that out of the above figure, 4, 977 were treated, while 186 people died of it.

He, however, stated that the large number of cholera victims were from within Kano metropolis, as most cases were taken to the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) located on France Road, Sabon Gari axis of Kano metropolis.

Dr. Basheer said already, the state government has commenced an aggressive campaign to contend with the disease, as community leaders, religious leaders and the traditional institutions are being mobilised to sensitise residents on the best way to avoid cholera.

