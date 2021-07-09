From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Fresh outbreak of cholera has killed no fewer than three persons in Amachi-Igwebuike village, Agba, Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Daily Sun gathered that 12 other suspected cases had been moved to the Agba General Hospital for treatment.

A stakeholder in the community, who confirmed the incident to Daily Sun, blamed the outbreak of the disease to lack of good drinking water.

The stakeholder appealed for the intervention of the government on provision of potable water for the community.

“The problem is that we don’t have good drinking water here. We want the government to do something urgently in this regard,” he said.

Acting Commissioner for Health, Richard Nnabo, in a reaction also confirmed the incident, adding that the outbreak of the disease had been put under control.

Nnabo, who briefed newsmen shortly after the visit of the state epidemiologists to the community, said although three deaths and 12 suspected cases were being handled at Agba General Hospital, sensitisation and enlightenment have been given to the people of the area on how best to prevent the spread which include, keeping the environment clean and hygienic, drinking safe water and good preservation of food items.

Nnabo said the three deaths recorded were because of the refusal of the patients to go to hospital for treatment.

Speaking about those that were admitted and likely cases that may occur, Nnabo directed they should be treated free of charge and then implored the people to report further cases of cholera to the nearest health facilities or go straight to the general hospital where drugs have been provided for the treatment.

