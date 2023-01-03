From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Fear and apprehension, yesterday, gripped residents of Akpoha community of Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State following the outbreak of Cholera which resulted in the death of eight persons.

Sources in the area who confirmed the incident to Daily Sun in Abakaliki, said the dead included children.

It was also gathered that no fewer than 10 persons had been hospitalised in different medical facilities in the area for treatment.

A stakeholder in the area and Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Afikpo North council, Sunday Nkama, who also confirmed the incident, said the council chairman, Uche Ibiam, had visited victims of the disease.

Nkama, in a statement, yesterday, said the council boss during the visit met with some leaders of the community and assured them that government was on top of the matter.

“On hearing the sad news of the cholera outbreak in Akpoha and the consequent loss of lives to the pandemic, Ibiam, on Saturday, December 31, 2022, suspended all his official and unofficial engagements and visited victims in obedience to the axiom that the primary duty of any responsible government is to protect and save lives.

“The disease that is reported to have claimed eight lives at Amata-Akpoha, while others are at various health facilities receiving medical treatment, is said to have taken the community by storm.”

Addressing the village heads, men, women and youths of Akpoha, Ibiam, who expressed sorrow on the unexpected deaths of some people, including children, urged the people of the area not to panic as the situation is under control.

He commended Ebonyi State government for responding promptly, especially in sending rapid respond team to assist health workers at Akpoha in containing the situation and further urged the affected communities to adhere strictly to medical advice to stem the outbreak.

Ibiam, who took time to visit the victims at the various health facilities at Akpoha, promised his administration will provide access to potable water to forestall future occurrence.