From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Four people are said to have died as a result of a cholera outbreak in Daba, an agrarian community in Kupa South in Lokoja Local Government Area of Kogi State.

According to an indigene of the community Abubakar Suleiman, who spoke to reporters on Thursday, the community which has about 200 population has no access to good portable water which he said might have caused the outbreak of the disease

In his words: ‘As of Wednesday, four persons have been confirmed dead in my community due to Cholera outbreak. This happened because my community could not access good portable water. We are using this medium to call on the government to do something before more lives will be lost.’

Suleiman stressed that a similar outbreak had occurred in the Tsanawa community about a month ago killing three people with the government doing nothing about it

He however explained that the Environmental health office in the area has been informed of the recent outbreak but nothing has so far been done.

When contacted, the Environmental Health Officer of Daba community Mr Mohammed Bochi, said he was not in a position to talk about the outbreak referring our correspondent to contact the management of the Lokoja Local Government Area.

The Kogi State Commissioner for Health, Dr Saka Haruna Audu, could not be reached at the time of this report as calls and messages put across to his phone line were not answered.

