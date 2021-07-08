From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

A fesh outbreak of cholera has killed three people in Amachi-Igwebuike villag in Agba, Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Daily Sun has gathered that twelve other suspected cases identified in the area had been moved to the Agba General Hospital for treatment.

A stakeholder in the community who confirmed the incident to our correspondent blamed the outbreak of the deadly disease to lack of good drinking water in the community.

The stakeholder who pleaded for anonymity appealed for the intervention of the Government on provision of pottable water for the community.

‘The problem is that we don’t have good drinking water here. We want the Goverment to do something urgently in this regard,’ he said.

The Acting Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr Richard Nnabo, in his reaction, also confirmed the incident, adding that the outbreak of the disease had been put under control.

Dr Nnabo, who briefed reporters shortly after the visit of state epidemologists to the community, noted that although three deaths and twelve suspected cases were being handled at Agba General Hospital, people of the area have been sensitised on how best to prevent the spread of the disease, which include keeping the environments clean and hygienic, drinking safe water and good preservation of food items.

Dr Nnabo said that the three deaths recorded were because of the the refusal of the patients to go to hospital for treatment.

Speaking about those who were admitted and likely cases that may occur, Dr Nnabo directed that they should be treated free of charge, urging communities to report any further cases of cholera to the nearest health facilities or go straight to the General Hospital were drugs have been provided for treatment.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.