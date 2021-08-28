From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nasarawa State Government says it has intensified efforts in sensitising rural communities to avert further outbreaks of cholera and other diseases in the state.

Addressing reporters on Saturday at the Ministry of Environment after the August sanitation exercise in Lafia, the state capital, Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources Mr Musa Ibrahim stated that enlightenment is ongoing.

According to the commissioner, ‘in the last three weeks, the ministry had been engaging traditional, community and religion leaders on the need to enlighten their subjects to always maintain hygiene and ensure their surroundings were clean at all times.’

In a similar development, a mobile court trying environmental-related cases has prosecuted 32 persons alleged to have violated environmental sanitation laws during the August 2021 exercise in the state.

The suspects were arrested while allegedly transacting their private businesses within the period of environmental sanitation in contravention of the provision of the law.

The Presiding Judge, Mr Abdullahi Lande, convicted and sentenced the suspected environmental sanitation offenders to six months imprisonment with options between a five and fifty thousand naira fine.

