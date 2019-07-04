The Director-General of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, has stressed the need for good environmental hygiene to prevent cholera.

He gave the advice in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Thursday.

He said that frequent infectious disease outbreaks such as cholera could only be prevented if healthy environmental practices were initiated and practised by everyone.

According to him, such practices include stopping open defecation, dumping of refuse at designated areas, proper waste management and sewage disposal.

He also stressed the need for clean potable water for people, noting that cholera as water-borne disease could be contracted through contaminated food and water.

He, however, said it could be prevented by the availability of safe water, safe food and good hygiene like washing hands with soap under running water.

He added that alcohol-based hand sanitisers could also be used in the absence of clean water.

According to him, the symptoms of cholera include acute diarrhea, watery stool and vomiting.

“The disease can lead to death within few hours if left untreated,” he said.

The NCDC boss urged Nigerians to imbibe the habit of using water from reliable sources or alternatively, removing contaminants from water by boiling.

Drinking water, he said, should be stored in a properly sealed container.

He, however, harped on the need for Nigerians to visit the nearest health facility immediately they experienced sudden diarrhea or watery stool.

Ihekweazu assured that health workers and relevant stakeholders would continue to coordinate preparedness and response activities to cholera outbreaks.

(NAN)