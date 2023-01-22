From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Cross River communities have continued to record more tragedies as 19 persons have died and 286 hospitalised following an outbreak of Cholera in Obubra local government of the state.

This is barely a month after about 14 persons lost their lives respectively at Abi and Odukpani communities as a result of the same disease.

Speaking on the development, the Cross River State Commissioner for Health, Dr Janet Ekpenyong, said that 286 cases were confirmed from Rapid Diagnosis Testing even as she advised the people to avoid self medication.

Mrs Ekpeyong disclosed that 89 communities in Obubra out of which 51 were affected in Constituency 1 and 2 active cases were reported, adding that the measures so far taken are capable of bringing the outbreak under control.

According to her, the State Coordinator of World Health Organization (WHO), Dr. Olatunde Yewande, the Director General of the Cross River State Primary Health Care Development Agency, (CRSPHCDA), Dr. Abasi Offiong Amos as well as other health officials from the ministry have been dispatched to the affected communities.

She said that the outbreak has been brought under control to the delight of the people of Obubra and, indeed, the entire Cross River State.

Areas visited by the team for treatment included Obubra General Hospital, Imabana, Ovonum Health Centre, and Ofatura Health Centre.