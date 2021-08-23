From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

At least seven deaths have so far been recorded following the outbreak of cholera in Tella Town in Gassol Local Government Area of Taraba State.

State Commissioner of Health Dr Innocent Vakkai confirmed to our correspondent in Jalingo on Monday that several other people have been hospitalised in health care centres in the area following severe stooling and vomiting.

Vakkai disclosed that a team of medical experts have been dispatched to the area to investigate the reported cases and report back.

Similarly, the Chairman of the Gassol Local Government Area, Alhaji Musa Chul, also told our correspondent in a telephone interview that at least 25 people were on admission at the Tella Maternity Clinic as a result of symptoms that look like cholera.

The worst-hit area of the outbreak was Unguwan Kabawa, a suburb of the Tella, where the suspected cases started Saturday evening.

The local government chairman said that the case has since been reported to the Taraba State Ministry of Health for further action.

The chairman advised residents to imbibe simple hygiene and maintain a clean environment in order to avoid preventable diseases.