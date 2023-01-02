From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

8 people including children have been confirmed dead in Akpoha community of Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State following an outbreak of cholera.

Sources in the area who confirmed the incident to our correspondent in Abakaliki added that no fewer than 10 other persons had been hospitalised in different medical facilities in the area for treatment.

A stakeholder in the area and Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Afikpo North, Mr Sunday Nkama, who also confirmed the incident, said the chairman of the council, Mr Uche Ibiam, had visited the victims of the outbreak.

Nkama, in a statement on Monday, said the council boss during the visit met with some leaders of the community and assured them that the goverment was on top of the matter.

“On hearing the sad news of the sudden outbreak of cholera in Akpoha and the consequent loss of lives to the pandemic, the Executive Chairman of Afikpo North Local Government Area, Hon Uchenna Nnajiofor Ibiam, on Saturday, 31st December 2022, suspended all his official and unofficial engagements and visited victims in obedience to the axiom that the primary duty of any responsible Government is to protect and save lives,” the statement read.

“The disease, which is reported to have claimed the lives of about 8 persons at Amata-Akpoha, while others are at various Health Facilities receiving medical treatment, is said to have taken the community by storm.

“Addressing the village heads, men, women and youths of Akpoha, Hon Uche Ibiam who expressed sorrow on the unexpected deaths of some people including Children over the outbreak of the disease, implored the people of the Area not to panic as the situation is under control.

“He commended Ebonyi State Government for responding promptly, especially in sending Rapid Respond Team to assist Health Workers at Akpoha in containing the situation and further urged the affected Communities to adhere strictly to medical advice to stem the outbreak.

“Hon Uche Ibiam who took time to visit the victims at the various Health facilities at Akpoha promised that his administration will provide access to potable water to forestall future occurrences,” Nkama said.