From Gyang Bere, Jos

At least one person is confirmed dead and several others hospitalised following an outbreak of cholera in Koss Nyellang village of Fier District in Pankshin Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The Local Government Chairman, Hon Kak’mena Audu, reportedly worried by the development, dispatched a medical team to attend to the victims to curtail the further spread of the disease.

He ordered the Water and Sanitation Department in collaboration with the Primary Health Care Department of the council to take proactive measures to avert further spread and quarantine victims who would like to spread the cholera disease.

The head of the information unit, Pankshin Local Government Council, Jacqueline Dakat, said in a statement on Saturday that the Director, Water and Sanitation, Bulus Joseph Ajang and Director, Primary Health Care Martha Hassan, lectured the affected community on the causes and prevention of the spread of cholera.

They cautioned them to be more careful as to the signs and symptoms so as not to create a further spread of the deadly disease.

Responding on behalf of the community leader, Councillor Nyellang ward, Hon. David Golu commended the Council for its attention in ensuring that the disease did not spread to other communities.

He called on the government to build a primary healthcare clinic in the community to attend to the health need of the people.