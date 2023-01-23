From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Two siblings and three other persons have been reported dead of a suspected outbreak of cholera in Amaogwugwu Ohuhu in Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State.

The epidemic said to have broken out about four days saw some other members of the community being hospitalised and receiving treatment at hospitals within the area.

It was gathered that most of the patients had similar signs which prompted proper referral and diagnosis to ascertain the cause of the sickness.

Investigations revealed that officials of the World Health Organisation (WHO), have visited the community to take a water sample from the Ikwuu River, which is said to be the only source of drinking water in the community.

According to a villager who spoke on condition of anonymity, the WHO officials confirmed the cholera outbreak to have been caused by the contaminated Ikwuu River.

He said the people of Amaogwugwu have been drinking water from the Ikwuu River for ages without any problem.

“This is the first time we are experiencing this kind of strange disease in the community, in spite of the fact that we have been drinking water from the river as we don’t have any other source of drinking water in the community.

The villager expressed fear that if nothing was done urgently, more people could die as a result of the cholera outbreak since doctors at the federal medical centre, Umuahia are on strike over non-payment of members’ salaries by the Abia State Government.