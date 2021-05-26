From Paul Orude Bauchi

No fewer than 20 people have been confirmed dead following an outbreak of gastroenteritis, known as Cholera, in Bauchi State.

Commissioner for Health, Dr Aliyu Maigoro Mohammed, confirmed the development at a press conference in Bauchi, yesterday.

Maigoro disclosed that 322 cases have so far been confirmed in nine out of the 20 local government areas in the state.

He said nine deaths were recorded in Bauchi Local Government, out of 147 cases; four in Misau out of 31 cases; three in Toro, out of 58 cases; three in Ningi out of 51 cases and one in Giade out of 10 cases.

He said Warji recorded 16 cases with no death, Ganjuwa seven cases with zero death, while Darazo and Shira recorded one case respectively with no deaths.

The commissioner said the ministry was notified of sporadic cases in Magami community in Ningi May 11.

Maigoro said the ministry and the State Primary Health Care had to swing into action following news of similar outbreak in neighbouring Sumali, Kano State.

He said that 21 samples have so far been collected and tested out of which 19 tested positive.