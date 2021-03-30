From Fred Itua, Abuja

Two weeks after it stopped supply of water to residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) without prior notice, the FCT Administration, has failed to restore services, two weeks after the Territory was thrown into chaos.

Prior to the latest development, the FCT Water Board, an agency under the FCT Administration, had earlier announced that it was going t carry out a major repair. For almost a week, residents had to source for alternatives.

Barely one week after the restoration, the Water Board again, shocked residents when water supply suddenly stopped. Over 70 per cent of residents within the Federal Capital City, Kubwa, Lugbe, Bwari and other major parts of the FCT, depend on Water Board for their daily supply.

Without the inability of the Administration, led by Muhammad Bello to restore water supply, residents who hitherto were discouraged from digging boreholes, now walk long distances to source for unclean water.

Medical experts who spoke to Daily Sun, warned that if the Administration doesn’t act fast, it may not be able to contain the cholera and typhoid outbreak that will follow.

The medical experts wondered why a Federal Capital will not have a water reservoir that can serve the people whenever there is a problem.

Already, Government agencies, schools, banks and other businesses, have been crippled since the sudden development occurred.

Meanwhile, Water Board has expressed regret over inability to restore water supply to all affected parts in Abuja.

General Manager, FCT Water Board, Joy Okoro, who disclosed this in a telephone chat, appealed to residents to exercise a little more patience with the Board, promising that, “hopefully” water supply would be restored soon.

According to Okoro, her team had finished fixing the broken joint and opened up water to pass through into the treatment plant, but unfortunately there was serious leakage at the same spot, forcing them to shut down again.

“It is pertinent to point that, water had started running through many taps in the early hours of Monday before the pee-like drops disappeared,” she claimed.

Residents have however dismissed her claims, insisting that no household in the FCT got any supply from the Board.

“On behalf of the FCT Minister, Muhammad Musa Bello, I sincerely express FCTA’s empathy to the good people of FCT.

“That’s why we are working day and night to ensure we restore water to those affected. What is happening is most regrettable but we hope to restore water tomorrow. We are feeling the peoples pains. We share in this suffering and we appeal for a little patience and understanding,” she appealed.