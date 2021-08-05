From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Khadimiyya for Justice and Development Initiative (KJDI) a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has donated drugs and medical equipment worth millions of naira to communities affected by the cholera outbreak in few local government areas of Kebbi State.

The beneficiaries council includes Augie and Suru Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

While distributing the items in Augie, the National Administrative Secretary of the NGO, Alhaji Farouk Abubakar, said that the aim was to complement the efforts of the state government in tackling the epidemic challenges in the state.

According to him, ‘the assistance is in line with Khadimiyya’s objective of supporting government’s efforts through interventions in health care services where the need arises. The decision to donate drugs and equipment to tackle the recent cholera outbreak in Bubuche, Dankal, Zagi and Gadon Koni communities of Augie Local Government as well as Dakingari and Bumare communities of Suru Local Government is part of our objectives and mandates of offering support and assistance in health and other sectors of human endeavour.’

Abubakar said the foundation had received a report of the outbreak from the concerned communities seeking the assistance of the NGO through its founder Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

‘The founder of the initiative had directed us to make the donations as his contribution to fighting the epidemic.

‘We also pray Almighty Allah to bring an end to the outbreak and urge health personnel to use the drugs judiciously and effectively,’ he said.

In his remarks, the Director of Health in Augie LGA, Alhaji Nasiru Muhammad, thanked the founder and officials for being the first NGO to provide them with the necessary support that would go a long way in curbing the spread of the disease.

‘The affected communities of Augie LGA will forever remain grateful to the benevolence of the minister and his tireless effort in making life better to commoners, especially considering the fact that the NGO came less than 48 hours after the request,’ he said.

In Suru LGA, after receiving the donation on behalf of the council, a Director at the LGA, Bashiru Muhammad, represented by Alhaji Farouk Udulu, commended the NGO for the donation and assured that the items would be judiciously utilised for the purpose they were meant.

Also speaking, the District Head of Dakingari, Alhaji Jafaru Haliru, represented by Alhaji Muhammadu Mashayabo, thanked Khadimiyya for the gesture.

He also called on other NGOs and well-to-do individuals to emulate Khadimiyya in complementing the efforts of the state government in promoting health care service delivery.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.