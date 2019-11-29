Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Following cholera outbreak at Lafenwa and other three communities in Abeokuta North Local Government Area of Ogun State, five persons have been confirmed dead by the state government.

Twelve cases of cholera were also confirmed by the government.

Four persons had earlier been reported to have died as a result of the outbreak on Thursday.

But briefing reporters on Friday on the outbreak, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Adesanya Ayinde, disclosed that one person died in the hospital and four in the affected communities.

He listed the communities to include Kuto, Kobiti, Abule-Otun, Lafenwa, all in Abeokuta North local government.

Ayinde revealed that eight cases were reported from health facilities and four picked in the communities from retrospective case search and confirmed through laboratory test.

He said the State Epidemiology Unit had earlier received a report of laboratory confirmed case cholera from the Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta and swung into action immediately.

The Permanent Secretary, however, said the government was on top of the situation, adding “government has commenced thorough investigation and it is currently fumigating the communities to prevent further outbreak”.

Ayinde also added that cholera alert had been sent to all health facilities providing steps to take in case of a suspected case is identified.

He said the state hospital, Ijaiye, Abeokuta, had been designated as a referral centre for treatment and equipped with materials to manage cholera cases.

The PS explained that the government, through the Water Corporation would commence screening of local sources of water in the affected communities.

Meanwhile, Ayinde, has warned residents of the state to desist from open defecations, declaring “any house found without a toilet would be sanctioned”.

He also appealed to the people to maintain good personal and environmental hygiene, urging them to wash their hands after going to toilets.