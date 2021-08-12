Frrom Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State has recorded 28 deaths and 1,415 cases following the outbreak of cholera in the state.

Chairman House Committee on Health and Member Representing Langtang North Central in the Plateau State House of Assembly, Hon Daniel Nanbol Listick, disclosed this on Thursday in Jos, saying drastic meat are being taking to stem the disease.

Hon Listick said as at Tuesday based on the epidemiology data of the cholera outbreak, the state shows 16 LGCs were affected out the 17 LGCs of the state and out of the 1,415 cases Jos North has the highest number of cases with 599 cases while Jos South and Bassa Local Governments Areas with 423 and 151 cases, respectively.

Other Local Governments affected include Bokkos, 58, Kanam, 41, Shendam, 30, Wase, 26, Langtang North, 23 and Jos East, 20.

Riyom reported 14 cases, Barkin Ladi and Kanke 9 cases, Pankshin, 7, Quapan and Langtang South two each and Mangu one case.

The lawmaker said he was restless for almost ten hours after analysing the cholera outbreak data in the state and appealed to government for immediate funding assistance to be given to the Ministry of Health and all primary health centres in the state to help reduce the outbreak.

He said the State House of Assembly Committee on Health is making efforts to support the Ministry of Health in handling the outbreak.