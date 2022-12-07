From Paul Orude Bauchi

The Bauchi State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged Christians to choose leaders who have the fear of God and respect for the rule of law, justice and fairness.

This is as it has tasked Christian faithful against voting for candidates that have no respect for the country’s religious and ethnic diversities and are physically/mentally unwell.

Its chairman, Reverend Abraham Dimieus stated this at the sixth state CAN Carol Service of Nine Lessons with the theme: “O Come Let Us Worship The King (Matthew 2:2)” at ECWA Goodnews Church, Bauchi.

“The year 2023 is a year of elections, and it is characterised with so many uncertainties.One thing l request from the church in Bauchi is to apply wisdom in order to come out of this coming general election, strong and victorious.

“CAN has no political party that is her own both from federal, state and local governments, but we are urged to choose leaders that fear God, honest and trustworthy, have respect for the rule of law, justice and fairness for all, respect for religious and ethnic diversity. Leaders that must love Nigeria above self and such a leader must be healthy and mentally sound, and indeed must be a patriotic Nigerian to the core,” Dimieus said

The cleric commended Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed for his exemplary leadership which had promoted peaceful coexistence among various groups and faiths in the state.

Governor Mohammed reiterated the commitment of his administration to continue to promote peaceful coexistence in the state, stressing that peace and unity is what is needed to move the state forward.