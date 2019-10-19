Vivian Onyebukwa

Whether you’re wearing a skirt or pant, choosing the right kind of blouse that flatters your body will always complement your ensemble.

Follow these dos and don’ts and choose the right kind of blouse for your figure:

• If you have an apple body shape, wear single coloured blouses. Avoid heavy embroidery work and opt for wide necklines.

• Heavy embroidery always flatters women with petite figures. You can also opt for padded blouses for an effortless look.

• Do you have broad shoulders? You can look for broad necklines. Team them with chord piping and get that perfect fit.

• Thin straps, long sleeves and wider necklines work really well for hourglass body type. You can also experiment with lighter fabrics to flaunt the curves.

• If you have an athletic body, you can pick halter necklines and even noodle-strap blouses that complement the body type.