From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Resource Centre for Human Rights and Civic Education (CHRICED) has immortalised its pioneer Chairman, Board of Trustees, the late Prof Abubakar Momoh, by naming its complex after him.

CHRICED Executive Director Ibrahim Zikirullahi, speaking at the 5th year remembrance, noted that the late Momoh played a significant role in reshaping the organisation during his reign.

Zikirullahi said the late don was a social crusader who fought for good governance and the rights of citizens against all odds.

The event had in attendance the wife of Momoh, Ms Tawa Momoh; Director, Africa Office, MacArthur Foundation, Dr Kole Shettima; Director-General, The Electoral Institute, Dr Sa’ad Idris; and Country Director, ActionAid Nigeria, Dr Ene Obi, among others.

Zikirullahi said: “Professor Abubakar Momoh, our founding Board Chairman, died five years ago on May 29, 2017.

“Every year, our organization, the Resource Centre for Human Rights and Civic Education (CHRICED), remembers Momoh’s outstanding world-class scholarship and his absolute commitment to social justice; a patriot, whose forthrightness and irrevocable commitment to the good of society stood him out.

“This year, CHRICED decided to commemorate the memorial by opening our new head office in Gwarimpa, FCT-Abuja, named after the late Prof. Abubakar Momoh.

In his keynote address, titled: ‘Abubakar Momoh and the Paradox of Democratisation in Nigeria,’ a senior lecturer at the Lagos State University, Dr Seteolu Dele, noted the concept of democracy has been trampled upon by powerful forces, for the political gains.

Dele said Nigerians must begin to produce “heroes and heroines but sadly we have only a handful.”

He expressed worries that “the most corrupt are celebrated, patronised and those with character are pilloried, demonised, despised and vilified.

“It is assuming worse dimensions when the student union that had been a platform to recruit cadres and forge an alliance with the academe and civil society became ‘captured’ by state governors.

“If the university is a microcosm of society – then the future of our society is bleak. Yet, we have individuals who are toiling and struggling to bear the flag.

“Many of these persons are getting older with least replacements. When people die in our milieu, they were forgotten by their friends and allies; I should therefore appreciate the Centre for reminding us that one way to mirror our society and project the best of us is to organise this type of occasion.

“We must remember our few heroes and heroines. The next generation must have role models – in spite of their fewness.

“I commend the Resource Center for Human Rights and Civic Education for dedicating a building to Abu.

“This is the way to go! At my university, the Moot Parliament in the Department of Political Science has been renamed Professor Abubakar Momoh Moot Parliament.

“I am delighted to inform this august audience that the first award for research ethics in any University in Nigeria has been introduced at LASU in honour of Professor Abubakar Momoh.”

