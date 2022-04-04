From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Resource Centre for Human Rights and Civic Education (CHRICED) has commiserated with the Director, Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), Barrister Idayat Hassan, over the death of her father.

CHRICED Executive Director Dr Ibrahim Zikirullahi, in a condolence message, prayed that God comforts Hassan’s family and grants her father eternal rest.

The letter read:

‘On behalf of the Board of Directors, Secretariat, and Staff of the Resource Centre for Human Rights & Civic Education (CHRICED), I write to express our heartfelt condolences over the death of your beloved Father.

‘This is indeed a difficult time for you and your entire family as you collectively come to terms with the enormity of the loss.

‘As you take this moment to reflect on your beloved Father’s years in this world, and the impact he made on your life and those of many others, we take solace in the positive and inspiring legacy he left behind.

‘In this time of mourning and reflection, we stand with you in prayers and supplication to the Almighty God for the peaceful repose of his gentle soul.

‘May Allah grant you the strength to bear the burden of his passage.’