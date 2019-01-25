Henry Akubuiro

It was Norman Borlaug, the apostle of Green Revolution, who once said: “The destiny of world civilisation depends upon providing a decent standard of living for all mankind.” Emperor Chris Baywood’s selfless service to humanity lends credence to that truism.

A society where communities are informed, healthy and free of poverty: this is the vision that drives his humanitarian agency, Baywood Foundation, established in 2008. From inception, it swung into action, like a relay runner, changing lives of indigent population and marginalised individuals.

Through this platform, he has provided free multidisciplinary health services, youth and widows’ empowerment programmes and community development projects in Enugu State and beyond.

Since the incorporation of the foundation, Ibe has funded several projects without government’s support. Some of these include the construction of the Agbogugu-Isu-Awaa-Agbudu-Ihe road, community health outreaches to over 10 suburban communities in Enugu State, vis: Isu Awaa, Ihe, Ugbo, Agbogugu, Ituku, Agbudu, Mmaku, Awgu, Iheaka, Nike, Owelli, Amali, among others.

Besides, Baywood has provided welfare support to Special School for the Deaf in Enugu State, organised relief missions to internally displaced victims of herdsmen attack in Nimbo, and providing advanced professional training for youths in Awgu.

Using the platform of Save Awgu Forum Enugu (SAFE), the founder of the Baywood Foundation, has been relentless in advocating for equity in governance for everybody. His commitment to younger generation is evidenced in the formation of Africa Youth Regeneration, which he uses to spearhead the cause of young adults, nationally and internationally.