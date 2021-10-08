By Henry Akubuiro

Few days after Reverend Chris Christian, Nigeria’s most prolific author, rolled out 16 new books to swell his oeuvre of more than 200 books, he will be welcoming the world to his doorstep.

Tagged “Wonders of the Last Age,” the Locust Army Ministry will be celebrating its 25th anniversary at Addo Road, Ajah, Lagos. The major event, which starts at 8 am on Sunday, October 10, 2021, will be heralded by a Ministers’ Meeting on Friday, October 8 and Saturday, October 9, at the church premises. The programme is expected to attract many guests from within and outside the country.

The author-preacher told Daily Sun, “People are coming from all over the world and all walks of life — our friends, pastors, stakeholders, well wishers and the general public. Rev. Victor Mark and Rev. David will be coming from Abuja; Rev. Johnson Kalu is coming from Port Harcourt, among other guests.»

An event in two parts, the Sunday programme, he said, was open to all, as there would be preaching and ministration, plus a social part that would involve merriment.

Looking back in retrospect, Rev Christian said he started out in Kano, where he spent 14 years, after which he spent seven years in Surulere, Lagos, before moving to the present location at Ajah, Lagos. “Clarity of vision is my greatest fulfillment,” he affirmed.

