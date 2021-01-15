Former Chairman of the NFF’s technical committee Christopher Green has said that the Golden Eaglet’s coach should not be as old as the current handler, Fatai Amoo.

Green in, a chat with www brila.net, noted that the trend in appointment of coaches of the under age groups has changed. He said clubs no longer appoint managers above 60 years, but rather go for coaches in their 30s and, most especially, for teams ranging from the U15 to the U 17 national teams.

“It’s a bottom to the top approach; what do I mean by that, first, from the U15, we should have people that are knowledgeable to take care of that department straight to the U17 – you don’t appoint a coach because you know them or you have their contacts, you like them!

“Look at the past two handlers of the team, they both helped us, now we are shouting Amoo, Amoo, Amoo, when last did Amoo coach up to this level and how old is he?”