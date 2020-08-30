Gyang Bere, Jos

Former Commissioner of Works Plateau State, Hon. Chris Hassan has emerged the new Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Plateau State.

Hassan scored 1,649 votes to beat Hon. Bitrus Kaze who scored 22 votes.

Chairman of the Congress Committee, Major Gen. Amnon kalayi kwaskebe, who announced the results at Landfield, Jos also declared Hon. Davou Mang as Vice Chairman, Plateau North with 1,325 votes against Arch. Dachollom Dahoro who scored 290 votes.

He said Simon Domle, Jeremiah Setmak emerged Vice Chairman Plateau South and Plateau Central with 1,542 and 1,231 votes respectively.

Gen. Kwaskebe noted that Capt. Bitrus Goleng scored 1,585 votes to defeat Hon. Amos Gombi who scored 29 votes while Hon. John Akans scored 1,520 votes to beat Emmanuel Macham who scored 22 votes.

He said Tuang Emmanuel emerged Secretary with 1,585 votes against Iliya Abdul Zakari with 12 votes while Matina Dakur emerged as woman leader of the party.

Chairman Caretaker Committee, Sen. Suleiman Adoke urged the new party Chairman to run an all inclusive government by bringing everybody on board to enable the party win the 2023 general elections.

He applauded the delegates for peaceful conduct and described the process as free, fair and credible.

Hon. Chris Hassan in his acceptance speech pledged to work with Senator Jonah Jang, Senator Jeremiah Useni, former Deputy Senate President, Ibrahim Mantu and former Minister, Hon. Damishi Sango and several others to return PDP to power in 2023.

He explained that it was PDP that built the new Plateau State Government House when he was Commissioner of Works and promised if he emerge the party Chairman, he would collects the keys in 2023 and return them to PDP.