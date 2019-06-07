Louis Iba

Former Sun newspapers judicial correspondent and Air Peace Corporate Communications Manager, Chris Iwarah, is dead.

Iwara died from injuries he sustained from an accident at a bus stop (Mangoro) along Lagos – Abeokuta expressway on Friday.

According to an eye witness account, Iwarah had parked his car to fix a fault at the bus stop when a big passenger bus that was believed to have had brake failure rammed unto him and knocked him down.

In the process, the big bus destroyed the car he was said to be fixing leaving it in ruins.

Meanwhile, there has not been any official confirmation from his current employers.