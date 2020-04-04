In this terrible season of global pandemic and death harvest, I was driving when the message popped on my phone—a short, sharp, stinging message: “I have lost my eldest brother.”

The message came from Mrs. Mena Chi-Nwogbo (nee Olakpe). I quickly parked my car by the roadside to call Mena whose broken voice confirmed my worst fears that her brother Chris Olakpe, one of the finest officers the Nigerian Police ever produced, the CEO of LASTMA, the former Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Police Force, the crack crime-buster who rose to the post of Assistant Inspector General of Police before retirement, is dead. He died not as a victim of the rampaging coronavirus ravaging the world, but death stemming from acute arthritis and its attendant medical complications which affected him fatally.