In a bid to continuously promote art, culture and ethnic inclusion, Chrisland School organised a Language, Art, and Culture Day across all its units, recently.

This year’s event, with the theme “Culture Resonates,” in Chrisland School, Opebi, Lagos, featured a display of various Nigerian, and international cultures by the pupils. Parents, dignitaries and other guests in attendance were treated to cultural parades and art exhibitions from Akwa Ibom, Lagos, Rivers, Ondo, Benue, Rwanda, South Africa, Italy and Romania.

Traditional dances such as the Yam festival dance, Obitun dance, Ogirinya, Zulu, and Tango were also performed by the pupils.

On the reason behind the theme, Mrs. Olabimpe Akenroye, head teacher of Chrisland, Opebi, stressed the importance of instilling customs and traditions to students, irrespective of modernization and technology.

“We believe that customs and traditions are important, and we intend to keep promoting this with our yearly art, language, and cultural day. We want it to keep echoing and resounding in the minds of our pupils, parents, and society at large, irrespective of modernization and technology,” she said.

The school’s management also reiterated its commitment to promoting Nigerian languages and cultures among its pupils.

The event was attended by high-profile guests, including Adenike Wuraola Adegoke, the general manager of Bond FM 92.9, represented by programme director; Oreoluwa Ogunnaike.