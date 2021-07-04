Representatives of Chrisland Secondary Schools shone in various categories of the Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilization (CBAAC)’s inter-secondary school competitions in Lagos.

The Federal Ministry of Information-sponsored event to commemorate this year’s edition of the annual “International Day of the African Child” featured performances in poetry, debate and indigenous dances.

Chrisland emerged as the winner of the debate competition and fashion parade, coming third best in poetry category. Of the 12 schools that participated in the event, Chrisland School emerged the Overall Best.

