Chrisland Schools recently graduated a total 278 students in a joint ceremony across four of its branches, which include Chrisland College Idimu, Chrisland High School VGC, Chrisland High School, Ikeja, and Chrisland High School, Abuja.

The 2021 virtual valedictory service with the theme, “Destined for Greatness and Distinction” aimed to inspire the students to excel in life.

The graduation ceremony opened with a fellowship session which was officiated by prominent clerics, Dr. Ishmail Akinlade Jimoh (JP), Senior Research fellow and former acting Director, Institute of African Studies, University of Ibadan, Reverend Professor, Dapo Folorunsho Asaju, Professor of Theology, Lagos

State University as well as a former Vice Chancellor, Bishop Ajayi Crowther Memorial University.

The clerics commended the teachers and management of Chrisland for their efforts in giving their best to the development of the students, which had in turn prepared them for the next stage of their lives.

The guest speaker of the day, Uchechukwu Sampson Ogah, Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, also charged the students to live up to the theme as they navigate the journey of life through the pursuit of excellence in higher institutions across the globe.

“Today you have all grown up to be bold and young adults ready to take on society. For you to achieve that dream, “destined for greatness and distinction”, you must be committed to following the rules of life anchored on integrity and hard work. So, success is observing and sustaining a high standard of integrity in life and not caving into a negative peer or social pressure by following what others are doing.”

Also in her remarks, Managing Director, Chrisland Schools, Mrs. Ibironke Olatokunbo Adeyemi, commended the commitment of the students to learning even in the face of COVID-19 pandemic.

“Members of the Class of 2021, I commend your resilient and indomitable spirit, which saw you through, especially during the period your learning was disrupted and the modality was changed for a while. I commend your zeal and courage to adapt quickly, even as you had to work tirelessly and assiduously to adequately prepare for your final examination,” she said.

