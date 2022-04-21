By Gabriel Dike, Lagos

The National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) on Thursday advised Nigerian parents not to shift their parental responsibility to teachers and schools.

Reacting to the sexual misconduct by pupils of Chrisland Schools, Victoria Gardens City (VGC), Lagos, in Dubai, NAPP President, Chief Yomi Otubela, advised parents to pay attention to the emotional needs of their children.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

His words: “Unfortunately, parents are shying away from this responsibility rather they prefer to shift this responsibility to the schools.

“This neglect of parental responsibility from home has made it a herculean task for schools to achieve much.”

In a statement signed by Chief Otubela, NAPPS also blamed the management of Chrisland Schools for delaying for one month after the incident before reaching out to the parents of the pupils involved in the sexual misconduct.

He also said the Association awaits the outcome of Lagos State Government investigation on the gross negligence on the part of Chrisland Schools to allow pupils of same age group sleep alone without the presence of teachers of same sex in the room.

However, Otubela said shutting down all branches of the schools would deny other children their rights to learning more, particularly those in the terminal classes their right to continue their preparation of their final examinations.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

On responsibility, Otubela said studies have shown that parents take larger blame for children behaviour, adding, “parents must take a greater role in shaping their children future by inculcating morally acceptable behaviour in them.

“They must bear in mind that children moral development begins at home. The school is to complement their efforts.”

According to him, effective collaboration between school and the home would bring out a morally rich child, noting “it is sad to note that this much-needed collaboration has been lacking in our educational system due to societal pressure, which has created a communication gap between the school and home.”

NAPPS boss also advised parents to devise means to monitor what their children watch to restrict them from accessing adult sites, including reality TV shows at home.

Otubela urged school management to be alive to their responsibility by taking prompt actions on the issue of morally bankrupt pupils in their schools without fear or favour.

The Association commended the swift action of the state government and the police by taking over the investigation of the misconduct.