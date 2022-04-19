By Gabriel Dike, Lagos

As reactions continued to trail the sexual misconduct of pupils of Chrisland Schools, Victoria Garden City (VGC), Lagos, the Lagos State Police Command has directed the headteacher, concerned parents and other interested parties to report to the State Criminal Investigations Department (SCID) for interrogation.

The invitation was extended to Mrs Georgie Azike, Chrisland Schools, VGC, parents of the female and male pupils involved in the immoral act in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin, said all parties involved in the case have been asked to report to SCID Panti on Tuesday for interrogation.

According to him, those invited to the SCID Panti are expected to write statements and face interrogation from officers assigned to handle the case.

Meanwhile, the National Parent Teacher Association of Nigeria (NAPTAN) has described as unfortunate the trending sex video of Chrisland Schools pupils engaged in sexual misconduct last month in Dubai.

The Deputy Vice President of NAPTAN, Chief Adeolu Ogunbanjo, reacting to the sex tape, blamed the school management and parents for what took place in the UAE last month.

Despite the suspension of the culprits, Ogunbanjo appealed to counsel and rehabilitate the female pupil. He also urged that her name be kept sealed because she is still a minor.

According to him, the parents take 60 per cent of the blame and the school get 40 per cent for what transpired in the UAE.

‘If the parents have trained them well, the pupils would not have engaged in the immoral act. Parents don’t have time for their children; they dump them at school and expect teachers to train them. Even when they are at home, parents hardly monitor the children,’ Ogunbanjo said.

He faulted the school for not monitoring the pupils while on the trip and wondered why the female student sneaked into the boys’ room.

He also called out the school for keeping the incident away from parents, adding, “the school ought to have told the parents immediately they returned from the trip.

‘The moment they came back from Dubai, the school ought to have called the parents and briefed them about the incident. The school is at fault,’ he said.

Ogunbanjo advised the parents to withdraw the girl from the school when the issue settles down and urged the state government and the school to give her proper counselling and rehabilitation.

‘They need to engage a counsellor to reform her. The mother is shouting rape, it is not rape. The Lagos State Commissioner for Education should get the girl and provide counselling services to her. I believe she should be rehabilitated,’ Ogunbanjo stated.