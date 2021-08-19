By Johnson Adebowale

Christ Ambassadors’ College has been given the award of best-performing school in Kaduna State by the National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS), as part of the association’s annual leadership event.

Presenting the award at the school premises, the president of NAPS, Adekanbi Sunday Asuku, said: “Over the years, our association has noticed with keen interest that students from Christ Ambassadors’ College are usually outstanding in the various higher institutions they find themselves. And this may not be unrelated to the school’s zero tolerance for examination malpractices, among other excellent cultures.”

While receiving the award, the school manager, Dr. (Mrs.) Tosin Akinpeloye, expressed appreciation for the honour from the reputable association. She further stated that: “This award is an affirmation of Christ Ambassadors’ commitment to excellence and integrity in the educational sector in Nigeria.”

Over the years, the college has consistently produced students, who are blazing the trail by winning academic performance awards in their various institutions around the world. In 2016, for instance, the college produced the best student in NECO examinations in Kaduna State. And, recently, the Directorate of University Advancement, Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, honoured an ex-student of Christ Ambassadors’ College as the best student in medicine with a CGPA of 5.0.”

Akinpeloye pledged that Christ Ambassadors’ College would be more committed to producing graduates who are sociable, innovative, confident and technically empowered to achieve success through hard work, integrity, creativity and persistence.