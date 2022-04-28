Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Nigeria and Overseas has disowned one Henry Ojo over a prophecy where he claimed: “2023: God told me Osinbajo, Wike are only presidential aspirants that mean well for Nigeria.”

In the prophesy published in www.sunnewsonline.com, Ojo also claimed that he is President of CAC Worldwide.

In a statement, yesterday, General Secretary, CAC Nigeria and Overseas, E. E. Mapur, disassociated CAC Nigeria and Overseas from Pastor Ojo and his prophecy.

“The public is hereby warn that the said ‘Pastor Ojo’ is not the president of CAC Nigeria and Overseas and does not speak for the church.”