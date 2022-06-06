From Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Men’s League of Christ Church, Port Harcourt, said it has planned to engage the presidential candidates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Congress (APC) and Labour Party (PDP) to tell Nigerians about their visions and passion for the country.

It has also disclosed that about 2,000 eminent Nigerians are expected to be at the event, where the three presidential candidates would tell the citizens what their manifestos are for the future generation.

Also, the league has declared that the church would not remain silent and watch bad governance ravage the country.

President of the league, Sotonye Etomi, stated this when he addressed journalists on their forthcoming forum (a day international colloquium) in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Etomi stated: “We are doing all this from the perspective of the church. And, in times like this, when we are in defining moments in our nation, the voice of the church needs to be heard.

“And, of course, being the period we start the processes on to a new leadership in Nigeria, we believe that the voice of the church should be louder than ever. And that is why, we, as members of the Christ Church, particularly the men’s league, want to speak, so that the church can give direction, and instill the already skewed values of the society; and also address and impact positively on our young ones.

“The church cannot be quiet in the face of bad governance. The church cannot be quiet when things are going wrong in the country.”

Chairman, Forum Committee, Stanford Tasie, explained that the church craves for visionary leaders, who are not interested in the next election, but are concerned about the next generation.

Tasie said: “We want to bring them (presidential candidates) for they to share with Nigerians what are their vision and passion for Nigeria.

We are going to give them time to talk on their vision and passion for Nigeria. After that, there will question and answer session for them as well. It is an opportunity for him to give us (Nigerians) his manifesto of what he thinks for the country.

“We are not talking of Nigeria of today. We are talking of Nigeria of next 10 years, 20 years, 50 years. What are your plans for the future. Will that plan begins today? So, those were the issues we are trying to engage the presidential candidates with.”

Tasie, however, said their expectation at the end of the event, would be to change the narrative in co, adding that Nigerians do not want a programme- orientated government.

“We don’t want a programme orientated government. We want a visionary government. We don’t want a short-term government. We want a Nigeria where our leaders are visionary. We are not thinking of the next election. We are thinking of the next generation. So, that is the passion we have as a church for Nigeria.”

According to the organizers, the event would be held on Monday 13, 2023, at Aztech Arcum Event Centre, Port Harcourt, with theme, ‘What do Nigerians want’.

Keynote speakers will talk on different topics, which include: the president Nigeria needs, restructuring and true federalism in Nigeria, the economy Nigeria needs to break forth and the state of insecurity in Nigeria.’

