Joe Effiong, Uyo,

Christ Embassy has sued Akwa Ibom State government over the arrest of their pastor, Emmanuel Effiong, as a result of altercation between the church and the government-institued monitoring committee on repoening of churches in the state.

Joint in the suit before the Federal High Court sitting in Uyo is the state Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Dr Ndueso Ekwere and 20 others.

In the suit No. FAC/UY/FHR/106/2020, between Pastor Emmanuel Effiong v. Rev. (Dr.) Ndueso Ekwere & 2ors., the Church called on the “Akwa Ibom State government to unconditionally release Pastor Effiong, and a member of the church media team, Gabriel Ekpa, who was assaulted and brutalized by Uwah, and confiscated the camera which contained a true reflection of what occurred.”

In a statement made available to newsmen on Monday in Uyo, Pastor Kelvin Atang said Christ Embassy “totally condemn the closing down of our Church and detention of our Pastor, Pastor Emmanuel Effiong, who has been detained by the Commissioner of Police, without giving us the right to fair hearing and state that this action is borne out of malice, hatred and calculated attempt to malign the Church for disassociating herself from the Christian Association of Nigeria”.

According to the statement “the State government sealed the church by acting on falsehood, noting that it was even the team that assaulted the church’s cameraman when they arrived the church premises.

It denied attacking members of Akwa Ibom State Government/Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, COVID-19 monitoring team during its Sunday service.

“As a Church that respects the rule of law, we had envisaged this gang up and also took steps to seek protection of the law by approaching the Court.” The statement read.