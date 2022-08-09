By Chinelo Obogo

Few days after he was appointed the global youth ambassador for Bola Tinubu Support Organisation, Christ Embassy has suspended Dr. Daysman Oyakhilome Woghirin, a nephew of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, from his position as the president of Loveworld Next and Loveworld Innovation.

In a video announcing his suspension during one of the services, the founder of Christ Embassy, popularly referred to as Pastor Chris, said his nephew was suspended for gross misconduct and would be placed on “Spiritual Rehabilitation”.

It is not known what specific infractions Woghirin committed and if officials of the Church are allowed to take part in political campaigns. But Pastor Chris said the suspension takes immediate effect and that his nephew will complete the rehabilitation programme.

“President of Loveworld Next and Loveworld Innovation, Daysman Oyakhilome Woghirin, is hereby removed and hereby suspended from official roles for act of gross misconduct, so he no longer handles any of the functions and I am putting him under spiritual rehabilitation. He has to go through a spiritual rehabilation program from now with immediate effect,” Pastor Chris said.