Members, friends and guests of Christ Royal Family Church, Ikeja, Lagos will converge in Lagos and Ogun states respectively to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the church.

Founder of the church, Bishop Tom Samson in an interactive session with journalists at the church’s premises in Ikeja disclosed activities lined up for the one-week celebration.

According to Bishop Tom the church was founded 30 years ago in 1991, in a small bakery in Akowonjo area of Lagos, when young violent Tom, as he was affectionately called then for his torment to the kingdom of darkness.

He graduated from Bendel State University now called Delta State University in 1991 and passionately heeded to the call of God while in the university.

“ From that humble beginning, the church has sprouted across major cities in Nigeria and beyond.

The weeklong celebration commences on December 5 by 3pm at Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos State. Then the celebration moves to Royal Tower beside Ikeja Local Government on December 6 and 7 and then to Christ Royal Family Camp ground, Iyesin, Ota, Ogun State on December 8 to 12 December, 2021.

The theme of the program

“Behold I will do a new thing” will have several men of God in attendance. They include Apostle Lawrence Achudime, Apostles Tony Okoh and Tim Gbasha. Others are Bishop Femi Samson, Stephen Ogedegbe, Amao Thomas and Jide Orire; Arch Bishop Joseph Ojo, Apostle Lanre Samson among others.

He recalled that the Lord told him that what ever I have done in your ministry and to your people, is just the beginning of greater things to come.

“We have empowered the lives of people through the ministry in the area of education, empowerment, health among others in various communities.

Whatever we have accomplished in our own little way is to the glory of God.

“ At the Royal City Camp Ground, Iyeti, Ota, Ogun State, there will be free accommodation and feeding all through the programme. Our hospital will be open to give free medical services and that has been our lifestyle since inception of the ministry”

Recounting his 30 years journey in ministry, Bishop Tom disclosed that it has not been an easy stride but the grace of God has been sufficient to see him through.

He said God clearly gave him a mandate to set the captives free and teach them how to reign over life’s circumstances, a vision he picked up even as a young undergraduate way back at the then Bendel State University, Ekpoma and then Abraka in 1985 and 1986 respectively.

According to him, the Campus Fellowship that metamorphosed into the Christ Royal Family of today, saw him moving from villages across Delta and Edo States to various campuses to deliver the oppressed from the shackles of satanic bondages.

It was during one of his outreach evangelism were cultists gave their lives to Christ that earned him the nick name, Violent Tom.

Though Tom is unarguably one of the most blessed and flamboyant pastors today, it has not been like that from beginning, his story is a typical example of a life of grass to grace.

He had his challenging moments at the initial moments but he stood his ground for the sake of the gospel but today, God has indeed blessed him.

Talking about the state of the nation, the cleric said “ no matter the challenges that the country has, God has been faithful to Nigeria whether we like it or not. The things (war) that has made other countries to divide, has happened in the country but the country has not divided, it’s the grace of God.

“ God is never tired of Nigeria. He is a master player in the affairs of the country and He will hear the cry of the saints. God will silence every evil things and He has His plans for the country and will continue to intervene in the country.”

Beyond being a pastor, Bishop Tom Samson is a philanthropist and has touched lives and communities through his foundation.

