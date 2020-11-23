Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

As the Catholic Church marked the solemnity of Christ the King, yesterday, the Metropolitan Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Ignatius Kaigama, has charged Nigerian leaders to take a cue from Jesus Christ who was king without s retinue of aides.

In a homily delivered at Our Lady of Fatima Parish, Sheda, Abuja, Kaigama said Jesus Christ should be the model for political, traditional and religious leaders.

“He was a King without attendants, special advisers, security guards and without other paraphernalia of power,” Kaigama said.

Kaigama also said as the Good Shepherd, Jesus Christ led, fed, healed and protected His sheep, rescued and brought back lost sheep to the fold.

He stated that while earthly kings sought honour and demanded service from their subjects, Jesus washed the feet of His disciples.

Kaigama recalled that the Feast of Christ the King instituted by Pope Pius XI in 1925 was first celebrated at a time when the world was suffering from the devastating effects of the First World War(1914-1918). He said at that epoch, secularism and dangerous dictatorships were emerging around the world, especially in Europe, making many Christians to doubt the authority and existence of Christ.

“It was, therefore, a feast that served as a reminder to Christians and the totalitarian governments of the day that Jesus Christ is the only sovereign and eternal King and we should enthrone Him in our hearts and surrender our lives to Him,” Kaigama said.