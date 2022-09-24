From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Miss Christabel Onwuzu has emerged as the Queen of Nigerian Institutions (South West) at the recently concluded Queen of Nigerian Institutions beauty pageant, organised by Xender Modeling Agency, which held at Nicon Luxury, Abuja, Saturday.

Miss Christabel, who hails from Enugu, was among the 15 contestants at the beauty pageant.

The 19-year-old will be tasked with representing the organisation in the South West region of Nigeria.

She promised to use her reign to inspire and empower young girls in society.

“I see this as an opportunity to serve and make positive impact in society especially when it comes to empowering young women,” she said.