Cosmas Omegoh, Lagos

The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, for being sensitive and responsive to the clarion call for the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

In a press release, CAN President Rev Dr Samson Olasupo A Ayokunle said: ‘We are aware of the circumstances that led to the agitation which included but not limited to alleged extra-judicial killings, unlawful arrests and detentions, extortion, tortures, and disappearances of detainees.

‘CAN acknowledges the spontaneous nature of the protests nationwide, but regrets the loss of lives and the destruction of some property in the cause of the mass actions. We ask God to console and comfort all the bereaved as He heals those who are recuperating in the hospitals.

‘Equally, CAN appreciates the prompt and positive responses of the Federal Government in disbanding SARS. It is unprecedented in recent history of our country and it is praiseworthy. This is what democracy is all about.

‘However, CAN is not happy with the automatic redevelopment of the officers and men of the disbanded unit to other units without sanctioning the bad eggs among them. We call for an administrative or Judicial Investigation into the disbanded SARS with a view to bringing the culprits to book so that such bad eggs might not be allowed to corrupt other units or continue with their old habit of lawlessness.

‘Finally, we call on all our security agencies to be reformed and transformed into a modern security architecture that befits the contemporary challenges such as terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, and herdsmen attacks. Uniformed men and women should cherish the rare opportunity the country gave them and the trust of handling the security of the nation by behaving responsibly. They should make us to be proud of them.’