From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has expressed worry over the state of insecurity in the country, lamenting that Nigerians have become restless over the situation.

Addressing the media in Makurdi on Tuesday, the Benue State chapter of CAN regretted the wanton attacks and violence that has left many dead and thousands of Benue indigenes in internally displaced persons (IDP) camps.

In a statement read by the State CAN Chairman, Rev Akpen Leva, the Association commended the state Government for coming up with a legislation which birthed the Benue State Community Volunteer Guards (BSCVG).

Leva added that the BSCVG has as part of its advantages, in addition to protecting lives and property is to give the local people who were once regarded as idle people a sense of belonging and the privilege to provide useful services to their father land, to encourage unity and progress.

CAN, while giving its full support to the law, urged all stakeholders in the Benue project including traditional rulers, religious leaders and everyone to get involved and play their respective roles in ensuring the success of the BSCVG.

‘Let me re-echo that we are all involved, after all, security is our collective problem and together, we can tackle it. While we appreciate the state government and those who have volunteered to participate as members, we are not going to leave them alone. We are all working together to ensure the success of the volunteer guards.

‘Our concern majorly is not to engage criminals under whatever guise but to enable the Benue people go to bed with both eyes closed and continue with their farming activities. This is why we insist that those involved in animal husbandry should take to ranching while those in banditry and kidnapping among other vices should look for safe haven other than Benue State,’ he said.

CAN also decried the incessant kidnapping or outright killing of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members, calling on the Federal Government to provide adequate security for corps members both on their way to the places on primary assignments and while serving their fatherland.

